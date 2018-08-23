A Nigerian man, Philip Prince Afolabi, 27, has been declared wanted by Calgary Police in Canada after he disappeared while he was released on bail.

Afolabi has been charged with 43 “serious domestic incidents.”

According to police, he is wanted for sexual assault, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, overcoming resistance by choking, criminal harassment, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a controlled substance and multiple breaches of court orders and an emergency protection order, reports CBC News.

Police statement reads, “The incidents occurred in the spring, and Afolabi was recently released on bail while awaiting trial.

“He has since disappeared, and investigators from the domestic conflict unit have been working to locate him but have not succeeded. It is hoped a member of the public will know where he can be found.”

Afolabi is described as five feet nine inches tall, with a slim build, brown eyes and black hair.