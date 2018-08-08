Nigerian students interested in studying in Turkey are being offered 90 percent scholarship.

This is coming after the federal government signed a bilateral agreement on international education to give Nigerians access to study in the over 70 Public Universities in Turkey.

Following the agreement on behalf of Nigerians, Wisdom House College in partnership with Goodmus Learning Centre were officially licensed to recruit students.

Speaking at a briefing recently in Lagos, Badmus Adekunle, Chief Executive officer, CEO Goodmus Learning Centre explained that the scholarship was aimed at reducing the huge cost of studying abroad by Nigerians in pursuit of higher education.

Mr Adekunle said that, ”Based on the 90% scholarship, the tuition range is between two hundred euro’s and one thousand, one hundred and forty-three euro’s (2OOEuros to 1,143Euros) for one academic session, Medical courses inclusive.

“In addition, Medicine is the only course on the high side; which is 1,143Euros (about N457, 200) for a whole academic session. It then means anyone who is not putting in for Medicine will not pay anything close to that of Medicine.

“And this subsidized tuition is for programmes that range from Vocational Studies to undergraduate studies, Masters and PhD.” Adekunle said.

He added that Nigerian students should avail themselves of the opportunity as not less than 30 students benefited from the agreement last year. His words, ” Over thirty Nigerian students benefited from this offer last year who are already in Turkey now. The admission for 2018 is already ongoing and the qualification examination for next admission is coming up October 27, 2018.

“We brought the Turkish representatives into Nigeria last year and last May 19, 2018 to conduct the exam and they will be coming to conduct it again this year come October 27, 2018. ” said CEO, Goodmus Learning Centre.