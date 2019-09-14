<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Nigerian woman, Zulfat Suara, has won a seat on the Metro Nashville Council in Tennesse, US.

Suara, a Certified Public Accountant, was returned as the winner by the Election Commission. She got 34,237 votes, exactly 13 per cent of the votes cast.

With her victory, Mrs Suara would become the first Muslim to join Nashville city government, reports Fox17Nashville.

Speaking on her decision to seek political office, Suara said, “I know it sounds cliche but I want to give back to a city which has given so much to me and my family.”

Suara says her expertise in budgeting would serve the Metro Council well, given, that is a large part of what the council does.

Mrs Suara arrived in Tennessee in 1993 when her husband was offered a fellowship at Vanderbilt University in Nashville.

She founded an accounting firm in 1998. She currently works at Meharry Medical College as the school’s Assistant Controller.