India’s Delhi Police have arrested a Nigerian over serial cases of cheating which involved luring and stinging victims on Facebook.

Hisar police in India have arrested a c identified as Uzochukwu Uzor for peddling heroine.

Uzor, was arrested for selling 510 grammes heroine to an Indian youth, named Avinash.

Avinash, who was arrested 28 December, told the police that the drug was given to him by Uzor.

Uzor this becomes the first Nigerian to be arrested in the New Year in Delhi, in a country where tens of Nigerians were arrested on drug related offences, fraud or overstaying their visas.

Times of India said Uzor has already been taken before a court, which ordered his remand by the police for 48 hours.

A Police spokesperson said assistant sub-inspector Jagdish Chandra of the Urban Estate police station was patrolling Hisar when, on a tip-off, he arrested Avinash and seized the heroin.

