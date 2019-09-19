<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Thailand’s Police Bureau chief Pol Lt-General Sompong Chingdoung has announced the arrest of a 37-year-old Nigerian national identified as Nzemeka Ezims.

Ezims was arrested, along with four other Nigerians and five Thais for allegedly running racketeering and money-laundering scams online.

His arrest was effected with a warrant issued by the Samut Prakan Court, Sompong said.

Ezims is accused of running a money-laundering business by exporting goods to Africa and providing an underground money-exchange service.

The arrest warrant was issued for a romantic scam he was reportedly involved in from June to September 2018. His scam led to 13 victims losing a combined Bt2.9 million.

The bank accounts used in the crime were linked and led to the arrest of a Thai woman who withdrew cash to wire to other gang members. Police were able to zero in on five Nigerians, including Ezims, and five Thais.