A 42-year-old Nigerian, identified as Samuel Uche, has been arrested for drug peddling in the Indian Nellore City.

He was arrested along with Yehiram Nunes, a 35-year-old man from Guinea-Bissau, and two Indians, identified as V Lakshminarayana (23) from Pallavaram in Chennai and Shaik Sadiq (21), a university student, said to be a drug addict.

The police seized from the gang 1.04 grams of cocaine, 600 mg LSD, 900 mg MDMA and a car registered as MH-04-EQ-5402.

Police officer SP Aishwarya Rastogi said at a press conference reported by newindianexpress.com that Sadiq used to purchase drugs from Lakshminarayana, Samuel Uche and Yehiram Nunes and supply it to his friends in Nellore.

Lakshminarayana used to procure drugs from his friend Nawaz. He used to order synthetic drugs online by accessing banned websites selling contraband through Tor open-source software and made payments in Bitcoins.

Samuel Uche and Yehiram Nunes used to purchase drugs from one person in Bengaluru and supply it to students. Sadiq became acquainted with other suppliers at parties in Chennai and Bengaluru.

On verification, it was found that visas of both Samuel and Yehiram expired and they were residing illegally in India.