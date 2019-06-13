<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Delhi police have arrested a yet to be identified Nigerian for allegedly duping dozens of Indians under a fraudulent scheme, officials said on Thursday.

The matter came to light after two persons, who have been collectively duped of more than Rs 1.5 crore(about $216,000), approached the police, the officials said.

The police’s cybercrime cell — Cyber Prevention, Awareness and Detection Centre (CyPAD) — arrested the accused, according to India’s Business Standard.

According to the police, the Nigerian has been staying illegally in India and has duped a number of people, mainly from the southern states, the police said.