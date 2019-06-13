The Delhi police have arrested a yet to be identified Nigerian for allegedly duping dozens of Indians under a fraudulent scheme, officials said on Thursday.
The matter came to light after two persons, who have been collectively duped of more than Rs 1.5 crore(about $216,000), approached the police, the officials said.
The police’s cybercrime cell — Cyber Prevention, Awareness and Detection Centre (CyPAD) — arrested the accused, according to India’s Business Standard.
According to the police, the Nigerian has been staying illegally in India and has duped a number of people, mainly from the southern states, the police said.
