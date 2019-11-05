<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 30-year-old Nigerian identified simply as Samuel has been arrested in Bengaluru, India after he stabbed a 39-year-old fellow Nigerian Morado to death to avenge a spat that occurred between them over a missing tiffin or lunch box.

The Times of India said the killing occurred in Hennur.

Here is the account of the murder by the newspaper:

On Saturday afternoon, Samuel, a BBA student in KNS College near Hebbal, had gone to an African food joint for lunch taking Morado’s tiffin box to get some chicken in it.

While returning home, he forgot the tiffin box in the food joint and wrapped the chicken in aluminum foil instead. When Samuel came to Morado’s house with the food, Morado, who was in an inebriated state, became furious to find his tiffin box missing and slapped Samuel and hurled insults at him. According to the police, others intervened and broke the argument between the duo. Later, Samuel returned to his room.

The police said that Samuel could not forget the insults by Morado, who is unemployed. Samuel then went back to Morado’s room at about 3.30 am on Sunday with a kitchen knife. Without opening the door, Morado asked Samuel the reason for his return, to which he replied that he came to demand an apology for slapping him. Morado then opened the door.

Samuel then barged in and stabbed Morado on his chest and stomach.

The police added that the neighbours alerted the police control room and hearing the duo shout at each other at 3.30 am. When the police reached the spot, they found Morado dead and picked up Samuel from Morado’s kitchen.