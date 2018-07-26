A Nigerian-born British lawmaker, Fiona Onasanya, 34, has been charged with perverting the course of justice by lying to police twice over speeding.

The Cambridgeshire police said Onasanya, who represents Peterborough in the House of Commons, has been accused of lying twice to police after she was allegedly caught speeding on camera last year and claimed that someone else was driving, reports London Times.

She appeared at Westminster magistrates’ court on July 12 and is expected in court again on August 13.

Her brother, Festus Onasanya, 33, faces similar charges relating to the same dates.