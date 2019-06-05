<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

India’s Delhi Police have arrested a Nigerian over serial cases of cheating which involved luring and stinging victims on Facebook.

According to a report, the accused identified as Arthur Okeke alias Arthur Akunne along with his associates would trap people by interacting with them on Facebook.

Arthur lives in Shiv Vihar area of New Delhi, the police said.

“Arthur’s associates would initially interact with the target on Facebook and when the target began to trust him they would claim to be stuck in the customs checking while entering India,” a senior police officer said.

However another associate then used to call the victims asking them to deposit an amount in various bank accounts as customs duty. The associate would claim to be a customs officer.

Arthur was arrested after a victim alleged that he was duped to the tune of Rs 30 lakh (about $10,000) by an unidentified accused who had interacted with him on Facebook

He was arrested on Monday from Outer Ring Road, almost nine months after the complaint was registered. He was nabbed after his phone was kept on surveillance.

The police are looking for the other accused involved in the crimes.