Michigan intends to be the first state to ban flavored e-cigarettes for teen users today.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has publicly discouraged the use of these vapour tools and made a move to get nicotine out of teens’ hands. She stated numerous times the essence of making sure non-traditional nicotine products are not sold to young people. The alarming rate at which young people use tobacco products pushed the decision.

She cited a study that showed just last year, 21 percent of American high school students and 5 percent of middle school students — children as young as 12 – reported having used e-cigarettes or other vape products within a 30-day period. She holds e-cigarette companies responsible for using sweet flavours like Fruit Loops or Fanta to hook young people on nicotine.

The Governor’s office recently released this affirmation concerning the ban:

“Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer took aggressive action to protect Michigan kids from the harmful effects of vaping. These actions include making Michigan the first state in the nation to ban flavored nicotine vaping products.

On June 4 of this year, Governor Whitmer signed Senate Bills 106 and 155, which clarify that it is illegal to sell e-cigarettes and other non-traditional nicotine products to minors. In her signing message to the Legislature, Governor Whitmer criticized the legislation for not going far enough to protect Michigan’s kids from nicotine addiction, calling the marketing, packaging, and taste of e-cigarettes a “bait-and-switch” engineered to “create new nicotine addicts”.