



Myanmar resumed the vaccination programme against COVID-19 across the country on Friday, according to an announcement from the Health and Sports Ministry.

The announcement said the country started vaccinating about 103,142 front line medical staff and volunteers since Jan. 27, in the first phase of the nationwide vaccination programme.

The group of people who will be given priority to be inoculated starting from Friday includes union ministers, deputy ministers and union-level officials as well as senior government employees.

Others are; the elderly over the age of 65 who are residing in townships under the stay at-home order, former union ministers, deputy ministers and regional or state government members.





Myanmar received the first batch of 1.5 million doses of Covishield vaccine and 30 million doses of Covishield vaccine will arrive in Myanmar soon, the ministry said.

The Health and Sport Ministry has been arranging to vaccinate about 38.35 million people aged above 18 years within this year.

Myanmar has reported 141,104 COVID-19 cases and 3,163 deaths as of Thursday, the ministry’s latest data showed.

COVID-19 was first detected in Myanmar on March 23 2020 and over 2.43 million samples have been tested for the virus so far.