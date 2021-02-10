



Police and military personnel have raided the headquarters of National League for Democracy (NLD), the political party of the overthrown Myanmar leader Aung Suu Kyi’s in Yangon, reports said on Wednesday.

Sources related to NLD said no one was inside the Yangon office during the Tuesday night raid, adding that they later found it ransacked.

NHK World quoted observers as saying that the raid was part of the military’s efforts to back up its claim that the November general election was fraudulent.





The NLD won by a landslide but the military does not accept the result.

They said that the raid was also aimed at keeping the NLD in check, as its members have appealed to the international community for support.

Meanwhile, a woman who took part in a protest in the capital Naypyitaw on Tuesday, remains in a coma after being shot in the head, reported NHK World.

The raid follows massive protests in cities including Naypyitaw and Yangon over military takeover and detention of the State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, Win Myint and other NLD members.