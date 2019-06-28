<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

No fewer than 10 people were injured as an explosion rocked a mosque in Aybak city, capital of the northern Samangan province.

The head of the provincial council, Hajji Raz Mohammad, said on Friday.

“A mine planted by enemies in a mosque in Aybak city went off this afternoon, injuring 10 worshippers including the prayer leader,’’ Mohammad told Xinhua.

Meantime, hospital officials said 15 injured people, in which some are in critical condition, had been taken to nearby hospitals.

Spokesman for the provincial government, Sediq Azizi, also confirmed the incident, saying 10 people sustained injuries in the blast.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, Taliban and the rival Islamic State group often claims such attacks.