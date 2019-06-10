<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ministry of Health in Mongolia has declared war against syphilis, a Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) which has become a growing public health concern in the East Asian country.

Health Minister, Davaajantsan Sarangerel declared this on Monday.

Syphilis is a bacterial infection usually spread by sexual contact; it starts as a painless sore, typically on genitals, rectum or mouth.

It spreads from person to person via skin or mucous membrane contact with these sores.

“Syphilis has been one of the most pressing problems in the Mongolian public health sector. So we are declaring war against the STD,’’ Sarangerel told a news conference.

The minister said that the national campaign against syphilis was aimed at preventing new cases in the next two years.

“It involves related healthcare trainings and information services in order to promote the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of syphilis,’’ he stressed.

Sarangerel noted that the government will cover the necessary cost of the diagnosis and treatment of the disease.

According to the Health Ministry, there were over 16,000 cases of sexually transmitted infections reported in the country in 2018, of which about 40 per cent were syphilis.