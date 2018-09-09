Igor Dodon Igor Dodon

The President of Moldova, Igor Dodon, was hospitalised with slight injuries after his car turned over Sunday, the Eastern European country’s security services said.

The accident occurred on a wet road some 50 km (30 miles) to the south of capital Chisinau, according to a statement from the security services to AFP.

The driver of another car was also injured.

Dodon was scratched and bruised, the statement said.

Pro-Moscow Dodon won the presidency in 2016 after beating a pro-European rival in what was dubbed an East-West tug of war.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]

Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR