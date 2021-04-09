



The United States Mission has congratulated a Nigerian-American, Kelechi Ndukwe, on his new role as commander of a US Navy Guided Missile Destroyer.

Ndukwe, who graduated from Notre Dame and the US Naval War College, is the first Nigerian-American captain of a Navy ship.

Kelechi also served at the Pentagon in Washington.





He received the Defence Meritorious Service Medal, the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.

@USinNigeria tweeted on Thursday, “Kudos to Kelechi Ndukwe on his new role as commander of a U.S. Navy Guided Missile Destroyer.

“The University of Notre Dame and the U.S. Naval War College alumnus becomes the first Nigerian-American captain of a U.S. Navy ship. Congratulations!”