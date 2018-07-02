Mexico’s Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has claimed victory in Sunday’s presidential election, setting the stage for the most left-wing government in the country in decades.

An official “quick count” from a national sampling of ballots showed Lopez Obrador, known as AMLO, having about 53 percent of the vote, putting him well ahead his main rivals.

Exit polls also showed a decisive victory for 64-year-old veteran candidate, who has pledged to eradicate corruption and subdue drug cartels with a less confrontational approach.

His main opponents, Ricardo Anaya and the ruling party’s Jose Antonio Meade conceded after congratulating him on the win.