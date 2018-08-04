Reagan Hedlund, a top aide to U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, has reportedly left her position in the White House.

The Hill reported that Hedlund who joined the first lady’s staff in January as policy director, abruptly departed from her the role to work on foreign policy issues.

“I am very grateful to the first lady for the opportunity to help launch her policy initiative,” Hedlund told Politico.

“It was a rare opportunity to contribute at such a high level. It was a difficult decision to leave. However, I have decided to return to my roots in the foreign policy world,” she said.

First lady’s Melania Trump did not immediately reply to a request for comment from The Hill. Hedlund could not be reached.

Hedlund declined to offer additional details to Politico. The news outlet added that multiple aides in the Trump administration did not know why Hedlund departed from her role.

“She is no longer with our office and we wish her our best,” Melania Trump’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, told Politico in a statement.

Politico noted that Hedlund had previously worked under Secretary of State Mike Pompeo when he was a Republican lawmaker in Congress. She’s also worked as an executive assistant at the National Security Council.

She came into her role right as Melania Trump was making veterans issues, opioid abuse and problems facing children a core focus of her policy goals.