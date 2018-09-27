U.S. First Lady Melania Trump will visit Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt next month on her first solo trip abroad.

Trump said her trip, set to begin on Oct. 1, will take her to “four beautiful and very different countries in Africa’’.

She made the announcement at the UN General Assembly in New York alongside the first ladies of Ghana, Kenya and Malawi.

All four countries receive U.S. aid, with Egypt receiving large sums of military aid in addition to humanitarian and development assistance.

While making comments on immigration earlier this year, President Donald Trump reportedly referred to some African nations as “shithole countries’’.