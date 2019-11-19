<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Meghan Markle is accusing the British tabloids of fabricating stores that, in her words, are “untrue” and “offensive” in new court filings from her ongoing lawsuit against the British press.

According to the BBC, she and her lawyers are alleging that ‘The Daily Mail’ and ‘Mail on Sunday’ fabricated stories about the Duchess of Sussex in an attempt to “negatively” portray her lifestyle.

Among those allegations, Meghan and her lawyers claim the publication lied about renovations made in Frogmore Cottage. The newspapers wrote that she and Prince Harry had a £5,000 copper bathtub installed, spent £500,000 on soundproofing their Windsor home, built a yoga studio, an orangery, and a tennis court, and added a new wing to their house, all on the taxpayer’s money.

However, in the court documents, the Duchess and her team claim that all of the aforementioned items don’t “exist and are completely untrue.”

The mother-of-one also suggests the publications, owned by Associated Newspapers, omitted key parts of a letter she wrote to her father as part of their mission to paint her in a “negative” light.

“The omitted parts demonstrate the claimant’s care for her father and others, as well as her concern about the UK tabloid media exploiting her father,” the filing states, according to People.

The Duchess appears to also be taking issue with the Mail on Sundays claim that she held a $300,000 baby shower attended by many famous friends, but neglected to invite her mother, Doria Ragland. They dispute the cost, as well as the assertion that she didn’t invite her mom.

“The baby shower (which cost a tiny fraction of the $300k falsely stated in the article) was organized and hosted by one of her best friends from university,” her lawyers defend. “The fifteen guests who attended the shower were close friends and included long-term friendships some of which had existed for over 20 years.”

In a statement to the BBC, the Mail on Sunday asserted their intention to defend the case “with vigor.” The spokesperson added, “There is nothing in this document that changes that position.”

This legal case is being privately funded by Harry and Meghan, and, pending a court ruling, proceeds from any damages will be donated to an anti-bullying charity.