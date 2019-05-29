<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Matt Hancock, one of the Conservative candidates vying for Prime Minister Theresa May’s job, said a no-deal Brexit was not an option for Britain’s next leader as the speaker of parliament would thwart it, the Financial Times reported.

“The brutal reality is, no deal is not a policy choice available to the next prime minister,” Hancock, Britain’s 40-year-old health minister, said. “There’s evidence that there is a majority for delivering Brexit in the House of Commons.”

Hancock said Commons Speaker John Bercow would thwart any attempt by a no-deal prime minister to overrule lawmakers.

“I think the Speaker would facilitate a majority in the House of Commons who are opposed to no deal in exactly the same way as he did in the run-up to the 29 March,” Hancock said.

Hancock ruled out holding a second referendum and in a pitch to be a future finance minister, he said the party should make arguments for “free enterprise and a free society.”