U.S. President Donald Trump’s statement that he is loved by Londoners was trashed Friday as tens of thousands of protesters demonstrated against him, on the second day of his four-day visit to Britain, the first since he became president in January, 2017.

The visit has been marred by his extraordinary attack on Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit strategy, although he was later to moderate his views.

“#DumpTrump”, “This is the carnival of resistance” and “My mum doesn’t like you! And she likes everyone” read some of the signs held up by protesters as they marched down Oxford Street towards Trafalgar Square.

“No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA!”, the protesters chanted.

The protests came during Donald Trump’s first official visit to Britain since he was sworn in as US president in January 2017

Some protesters banged on pots and pans, others blew on trumpets and many held up orange “Stop Trump” balloons.

One woman wore a pink knitted “pussy hat” at the start of the “Women’s March”, which will be followed later in the day by the main “Together Against Trump” coalition.

“Donald Trump is misogynistic, chauvinistic, homophobic, xenophobic, promotes bigotry… and has tiny little hands!”, said one of the participants, 42-year-old Georgina Rose.

Grant White, 32, carried a sign depicting Trump as the Twitter bird symbol wearing a swastika around his arm.

“I am anti-Brexit, anti-Trump. There is a wave of fascism which we have to get rid of,” he said.

Stopping outside May’s residence in Downing Street, protesters whistled and shouted: “Shame on you!”

May was the first foreign leader to visit Trump since his inauguration last year and extended an invitation for him to visit that proved highly controversial.

Around 20 drag artists joined the protest, starting out from Soho — the historic heart of Britain’s gay community — in flamboyantly colourful attire.

“I think he’s just such a poor representation of what America has to give to the world,” said Joey “Bourgeoisie” Frenette, 27, who moved to Britain eight years ago from Washington DC.

Decked out in chunky heels and fishnet stockings, a purple tinsel wig, pink lipstick and a dyed green moustache, he added he felt compelled to protest after seeing images of caged children in the US as a result of Trump’s immigration policies.

Even Londoners not protesting and stopping to take in the mass of people, placards and sloganeering seemed supportive of the demonstrations

Choreographer Joshua Hubbard was strutting his displeasure at the president in knee-high red boots, a cravat and plenty of facial make-up.

“He’s perpetuated so many stigmas,” he said as he marched.

“He brings it on himself — it’s like having a juvenile in charge of a superpower,” said construction worker Dan Kelly, 47.

People also gathered outside Chequers, the country residence of British premier Theresa May where she and Donald Trump were meeting on Friday.

“Trump is the man with the biggest ego in charge of the biggest power in the world. He doesn’t have a grasp of what is needed in the world,” the mother said.