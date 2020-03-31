<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The World Health Organisation, WHO, has dropped a shocker to people wearing masks as protection against coronavirus.

It said masks do not offer protection against coronavirus.

In its latest update about the virus which has sickened close to 800,000 people worldwide and killed 38,000, WHO said emphatically that people who are healthy should not wear masks.

It warns that masks used improperly can be a source of infection.

“If you are healthy, you only need to wear a mask if you are taking care of a person with suspected 2019-nCoV infection.

“Wear a mask if you are coughing or sneezing.

“Masks are effective only when used in combination with frequent hand-cleaning with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.

“If you wear a mask, then you must know how to use it and dispose of it properly.





Here is WHO advisory on how to use the mask:

“Before putting on a mask, clean hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water. Cover mouth and nose with mask and make sure there are no gaps between your face and the mask.

“Avoid touching the mask while using it; if you do, clean your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.

“Replace the mask with a new one as soon as it is damp and do not re-use single-use masks.

“To remove the mask: remove it from behind (do not touch the front of mask); discard immediately in a closed bin; clean hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.”