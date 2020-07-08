



The United States President, Donald Trump, paid his way out of high school, hiring someone else to take an aptitude test for him, his niece, Mary Trump, reveals.

Mary, in her forthcoming book- ‘Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man’, claimed Trump did not write the Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) himself.

Ms Trump’s book is set to be released next week and be up for sale by Tuesday.

According to a copy of book obtained by Washington Post, Trump paid someone to take the standardised test for him and got a score that helped him gain admittance to the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania as an undergraduate.

Trump was “worried that his grade point average, which put him far from the top of his class, would scuttle his efforts to get accepted” at the University of Pennsylvania, where he had “set his sights,” So, he approached a friend for help, the book claims.





“To hedge his bets, he enlisted Joe Shapiro, a smart kid with a reputation for being a good test taker, to take his SATs for him. Donald, who had never lacked for funds, paid his buddy well,” Ms Trump wrote.

More so, the licensed clinical psychologist added that Trump displays all nine clinical signs for being a narcissist.

“The fact is,” she writes, “Donald’s pathologies are so complex and his behaviors so often inexplicable that coming up with an accurate and comprehensive diagnosis would require a full battery of psychological and neurophysical tests that he’ll never sit for.”

However, in its reaction, the White House described the book as riddled with lies.

“It’s ridiculous, absurd allegations that have absolutely no bearing in truth. Have yet to see the book, but it is a book of falsehoods,” said White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

Trump, a controversial figure, is running for re-election after a 2016 victory and a tumultuous first term.