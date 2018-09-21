Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been banned from driving for a year after accumulating 24 points on his licence.

Police reported him to the courts after he failed to say who drove his Mercedes car when it was caught speeding four times in less than two weeks.

Mendy, 24, denied being behind the wheel but was convicted of four charges of failing to provide information.

The Frenchman was also fined £2,500 and ordered to pay £185 costs.

His licence was endorsed with 24 points – six for each offence.

Officers had sent documents to his home, requesting the identity of the driver but he did not respond to letters, Manchester Magistrates’ Court was told.

He was criticised for not attending the hearing.

“We are dealing with four offences here, two on the same day, and it’s a serious matter. They have been completely ignored and I think it is discourteous that he is not here so we can talk to him about it,” said magistrate chair Michael Blackhurst.

His lawyer Gwyn Lewis asked to accept the disqualification on his behalf, arguing: ”I deem him present by my presence.”

The offences relate to four separate incidents of speeding – the first on 8 February, the second a day later and the third and fourth in the early hours of 21 February.

The speeds recorded were not disclosed in court.

Mendy was out injured for seven months with a knee injury until April 2018.

“It’s unfortunate that he wasn’t the driver, but that is not the issue, it’s that he has not corresponded,” said Lewis.

“He is aware that he is being disqualified and is not driving currently. It’s the first time he has been at court in this country and he is not originally from here. This is his first disqualification and it has been explained to him how serious this is.”