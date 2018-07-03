A Russian man has filed for divorce after a fight with his wife over whether Lionel Messi is better than Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to a report in newspaper Argumento I Fakti, the football-mad couple — named only as Arsen and Lyudmila — fell out when Arsen celebrated Argentina’s victory over Nigeria, reports Mirror UK.

Arsen decided to pack up his things and leave when his wife, Lyudmila, continued to insist that Portuguese star, Ronaldo, was a superior talent to Messi.

It was the latest in a series of arguments about football and the relative merits of the world’s two best players.

But this time, Arsen decided that the marriage was over and the next morning, he filed for divorce at the courts of the city of Chelyabinsk in the Urals in Russia.

After telling the newspaper that the couple had fallen in love when they met in a bar whilst watching the 2002 World Cup, he said: “Since the beginning of the World Cup, she mocked Messi and said he couldn’t even score a penalty against Iceland.

“I could not contain myself and told her what I thought about the vain Ronaldo, the Portuguese national team and all the clubs she likes.

“Then I took my belongings and left her forever.”