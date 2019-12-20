<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 30-year-old man, Adolfo Martinez, has been sentenced to more than 15 years in jail for burning a gay flag that was flying at a church in the US.

Martinez bagged 15 years on charges of hate crime of arson, one year for reckless use of explosives or fire and 30 days for harassment.

According to Metro UK, Martinez, who was arrested in June admitted to tearing down the flag, which was hoisted at the United Church of Christ in Ames, Iowa and burning it because he opposes homosexuality.

Speaking to reporters, Martinez said, “It is my honour, it is written, it is a judgement and it is written to execute vengeance on the heathen and punishments upon the people. ‘It is my honour to do so, and it is an honour to that. It is a blessing from the Lord, plain and simple.”

According to Wikipedia, Iowa began issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples on April 27, 2009, following a ruling by the Iowa Supreme Court, making Iowa the fourth US state to legalise same-sex marriage.

The state also bans discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.