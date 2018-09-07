A Dutch national, originally from Liberia, has been placed under investigation in France for crimes against humanity allegedly committed in the West African country, a judicial source in Paris said on Friday.

The man was arrested on Tuesday by French gendarmerie Special Forces and officers specialised in crimes against humanity, the source said.

Investigating judges subsequently placed him under formal investigation on charges of torture with weapons that constituted crimes against humanity and remanded him in custody, the source said.

The source said the investigation was triggered by a complaint made in July by a non-governmental organisation, Civitas Maxima.

The Swiss-based organisation, which follows up alleged war crimes from the civil wars that racked Liberia between 1989 and 2003, declined to comment on the arrest.