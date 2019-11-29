<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Indian man, Mahesh (not real name) has approached the court, seeking to divorce his wife, Sangeeta, so she can marry the man she loves.

According to India Today, the divorce is taking place in the Kolar area of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Mahesh is said to be a software engineer, who had been married to Sangeeta, a fashion designer, for seven years and they have two children.

It was reported that the couple had been happy until Sangeeta came across the man she had been in love with when she was younger and had wanted to marry. Her father had reportedly opposed the relationship and married her off to Mahesh.

The encounter with her former lover reportedly led to quarrels in their home, before Sangeeta decided to leave.

When the matter reached the family court, the couple were called for counselling, during which Mahesh said he had tried a lot to convince her but his wife wants to return to her lover. Sangeeta also said she wanted to live with her lover.

Mahesh has asked for custody of their two children.