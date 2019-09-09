<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 34-year-old Japanese man, Yusuke Taniguchi, has been arrested for allegedly stealing the credit card information of over 1,300 people and using it to make purchases online.

According to police, Taniguchi worked the register part-time at a mall in Koto City and whenever a customer paid with their credit card, the suspect allegedly memorized their 16-digit-number, name, expiry date, and security code, all in the time it took to process their purchase, reports Japan Today.

Following Taniguchi’s arrest, police found a notebook containing the hundreds of names and numbers and are currently linking them to past incidents to determine the scope of his alleged crimes.

According to police, after the arrest, Taniguchi told them he usually pawned the items he purchased online for money, which he expended on food and rent.

In the incident which led to his arrest, the suspect had bought two shoulder bags valued at 270,000 yen (about N911,718.72).

In March of this year, those bags were delivered to Taniguchi’s apartment, ultimately leading the police there along with them.