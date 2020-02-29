<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A man with Coronavirus symptoms has panicked guests staying at a hotel in Liverpool.

People staying at the Radisson Blu have revealed fears for their own health and safety after the man, who has been staying at the hotel for the past three days, mingled in the restaurant and bar before deciding to self-quarantine in his room.

The man was reported to have returned from a trip to Thailand.

However, following reports that a guest with suspected Coronavirus is staying at one of its hotels in Liverpool, the Radisson Hotel Group has spoken out.





A spokesperson told the Liverpool Echo: “Radisson Hotel Group is dedicated to assisting with the wellbeing of any guest or employee.

“Should the local health authorities advise us to do so, isolation rooms have been prepared in the hotels if required.

“A system of extra investment in hygiene, sanitation, and vital requirements will be provided and we are currently training all staff with procedures to ensure containment where possible.”