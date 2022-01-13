Man arrested over 2012 murders of British family released

A man who was arrested over the 2012 murder of a British family and a cyclist in the French Alps has been released and has been “ruled out” as a suspect, prosecutors said.

Police detained the man on Wednesday as part of a new investigation into the killings of Saad al Hilli, 50; his wife Iqbal, 47, and mother-in-law Suhaila al Allaf, 74, on a remote road near Annecy on 5 September 2012.

In a statement, the Annecy prosecutor said: “No charges have been brought against the person who was questioned.

“The explanation given and the verifications done allow us to rule out his participation in the facts. The investigation continues.”

Mr al Hilli, his wife and mother-in-law died after their BMW was sprayed with bullets at point-blank range in a lay-by.

Mr al Hilli’s two daughters, aged four and seven, were in the car at the time of the shooting and survived.

French cyclist Sylvain Mollier, 45, also died after being shot seven times.

The four victims and two survivors were found by police in a wooded area.

Police have struggled to make progress in the case and, nine years after the attack, no charges have been filed.