A father abandoned his injured son inside the car, on Saturday after it got out of control, while he was driving and it ended up in a hedge.

According to Metro UK, the father of the injured boy driver fled the scene in Airmyn, near Goole, East Yorkshire, England.

Police said that the boy was treated at the scene and his father was found to be under the influence of alcohol. The crash happened at one of the last houses in the village.

A witness at the scene said: “A black Ford Focus lost control and crashed through a garden wall before ending up smashing its way into a huge hedge.

Police and ambulance crews dashed to the scene. When I got there, the police had just got the car pulled from the hedge and onto the road. The car also took out a fir tree in the front garden, which was jammed into the hedge having been torn out by its roots by the car.