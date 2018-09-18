Maltese Customs intercepted the largest ever drug haul, the Customs Department said on Tuesday.

According to local media Malta Today, over 15 tonnes of cannabis resin was seized while in transit at the Malta Free port on a container ship.

“The containers, which were transiting through Malta on their way from Syria to Libya, were flagged as ‘potential high-risk containers’ following risk analysis performed by the Malta Customs Container Monitoring Unit,’’ the Customs Department said in a statement.

The Customs said that three of the containers had been said to contain pails of crockery detergent, while the other was declared to hold blow-torches.

The drugs were estimated to be worth millions of euros, but the exact value will be determined following a purity analysis, according to the Customs.

It said that although investigations were still ongoing, the haul was definitely the largest of its kind in Malta, both in quantity and in value.