The Maldives’ top court has rejected a bid by defeated President Abdulla Yameen to annul results of the presidential election held in September.

The Supreme Court threw out on Sunday Yameen’s complaint that the vote was rigged, and refused to order a police investigation into allegations of fraud, according to an opposition lawyer and local media reports.

Yameen, who presided over a five-year crackdown targeting the opposition, media and rights activists, lost the September 23 election by a margin of 16 percent to opposition candidate Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in an outcome hailed as a victory for democracy in the Indian Ocean archipelago.

We appreciate the work of EC legal team, well done! Thnx a lot to all staff of EC n to all who stood with the people’s decision — Ahmed Shareef (@ShareefRangondi) October 21, 2018

The 59-year-old initially conceded defeat, but later called on his supporters to protest the outcome of the election.

On October 11, he filed a complaint in the Supreme Court, alleging elections officials used “disappearing ink”, pen rings, and fraudulent ballot papers to rig the vote in his opponent’s favour.

“We are pleased that the Court ruled unanimously to uphold the will of the people. The case was based on conjecture & conspiracy theory. There’s zero evidence that the election was fixed. PrezYameen should do the honourable thing: accept defeat& ensure a smooth transfer of power” — Mariya Didi 🎈 (@MariyaDidi) October 21, 2018

“The court said there was no evidence to substantiate these claims,” said lawyer Safa Shareef, who was present at the hearing.

“The judges also said they could not annul the election result as none of these claims could affect the result of the elections,” she said.

Four of the five members of the Election Commission fled after the election, citing intimidation by Yameen’s supporters.

“We appreciate the work of EC legal team, well done! Thnx a lot to all staff of EC n to all who stood with the people’s decision,” Ahmed Shareef, chairman of the Maldives’ Elections Commission, said in a tweet.

“We are pleased that the court ruled unanimously to uphold the will of the people. The case was based on conjecture and conspiracy theory. There is zero evidence that the election was fixed,” Mariya Didi, spokesperson for Solih, posted on Twitter.

“President Yameen should do the honourable thing: accept defeat and ensure a smooth transfer of power,” she said.