Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Najib Razak’s personal bank account has been unfrozen, according to the anti-corruption agency investigating Najib’s suspected mismanagement of the 1MDB state development fund.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission said on Wednesday the account was unfrozen because no connection had been found between Najib’s account and the ongoing investigation into 1MDB.

“MACC also found that the account, which was unfrozen yesterday, has no link to 1MDB’s subsidiary, SRC International Sdn Bhd (SRC),” deputy chief commissioner of operations Datuk Seri Azam Baki said.

Najib has been charged with multiple counts of criminal breach of trust and abuse of power for his alleged involvement in a 42-million-ringit (10.3 million dollars) transfer from SRC to his personal bank account during his tenure as prime minister.

It was unclear whether the bank account involved in the suspicious transaction was the same account that had been unfrozen.

MACC could not immediately be reached for clarification.

The move came a week after Najib wrote on Facebook that the freezing of his account made it hard for him to pay bills, foot his daughter’s medical treatment and perform his role as the head of his household.

“The account was used only to receive his salary and pension as a public official, and had nothing to do with matters relating to the investigation conducted with the authorities,’’ he said.

MACC announced on July 2 that 408 bank accounts had been frozen to facilitate its investigation into claims of 1MDB’s misappropriation, some of which had included Najib’s accounts.