



Rosmah Mansor, Wife of ex-Malaysian Prime Minister, Najib Razak, was charged on Thursday with money laundering and tax evasions as the country continues its probe into state investment firm 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Mansor faces 17 count charges under Malaysia’s anti-money laundering law, including money laundering by engaging directly in transaction that involves proceeds of unlawful activities, approximately 1.7 million dollars (7.1 million ringgit).

She was also charged for failing to declare income tax.

The 66-year Mansor at a Kuala Lumpur court, pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The money laundering charges carry a penalty of up to 15 years in jail and a fine.

The charges came after her several rounds of questioning by Malaysia’s anti-corruption body related to 1MDB, where hundred of millions of funds allegedly went missing.

She was arrested on Wednesday before being brought before the court. She was later granted bail at two million ringgit (480,000 dollars).

Both Mansor and her husband Najib are barred from leaving the country along with other individuals connected to the former administration.

Najib was also in court on Thursday for a pre-trial hearing.

He is currently facing 32 charges including criminal breach of trust, abuse of power and money laundering of funds linked to 1MDB and its former subsidiary, SRC International.