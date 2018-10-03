Rosmah Mansor, the wife of Malaysia’s former prime minister, was arrested Wednesday by the country’s anti-graft agency over a multi-billion-dollar scandal.
“Rosmah has been arrested,” her lawyer K. Kumaraendran told AFP after she was questioned at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.
Her husband Najib Razak has been hit with a string of charges including corruption and money laundering.
