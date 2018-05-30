Malaysia’s Transport Minister, Loke Siew Fook, on Wednesday said a final report on MH370, the Malaysian Airlines plane that mysteriously disappeared in March 2014 with 239 people on board, would “hopefully” be published in July.

The search for the missing aircraft officially ended on Tuesday after the private underwater search company, Ocean Infinity, failed to locate the plane during its canvassing of an area totaling 125,000 square kilometres.

“In spite of every effort, using the best technology available modeling and advice from a highly skilled team of experts the search has not yielded the result we hope for,’’ Loke said in a statement.

Loke said investigations by Australia, France, Indonesia, Singapore, Britain, the U.S. and Malaysia would be included in a final report, which Malaysia hoped to publish in July.

“The aspiration to locate MH370 will never be abandoned.

“We remain ever hopeful that we will be able to find the answers we seek, and that new information will come to light, and that at some point in the future the aircraft will be located,’’ Loke said.