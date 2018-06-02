Global Fashion outlet, Louis Vuitton, reportedly hired a rainmaker to help control the weather at its French Riviera show this week.

Some reports even said the shaman was also responsible for the glorious weather at Prince Harry’s marriage last month to Meghan Markle.

Reports say that Louis Vuitton left nothing to chance and hired a shaman to keep the rain away at their event this week in Saint-Paul de Vence, a small medieval town in the hills above Nice and Antibes, reports say.

The Brazilian weather guru had reportedly been hired to control the weather at the French firm’s previous shows in exotic locations around the world, but sceptical executives had recently decided to dispense with his costly magic.

But they quickly put him back on the payroll after a sudden downpour drenched an outdoor Dior show last month in Chantilly, near Paris, according to various reports from fashion news websites.

The unnamed shaman was flown in to make sure everything went smoothly, weather-wise, at the Vuitton event in Saint-Paul de Vence, where the firm privatised the Fondation Maeght, a modernist museum whose grounds include 250 works of art dotted along its winding paths.

These paths served as the catwalks for the models parading the latest Vuitton creations.

Menacing clouds hung overhead for the duration of the show, but the rain held off until it was over, although there was no official confirmation that this was due to the mystical intervention of the highly-paid shaman.

Hollywood stylist Kate Young however wrote on Vogue.com that “apparently all his work succeeded (kissing trees, or so I heard), because it didn’t rain until after the show finished!”

Louis Vuitton did not immediately respond when journalists sought comment about the reported hiring of the weatherman.

Vogue reported that the individual “flies private only, sends information back to his fellow shaman wife in Brazil and together they command the winds.”

He also reportedly controlled the weather at Louis Vuitton shows in Rio de Janeiro and Kyoto.