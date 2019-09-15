<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An American lady named Tracy won a lottery of $5,000 (N1.8 million) but the Lottery Corporation said it would not be paying the prize because she failed to present the ticket for the game.

Tracy claimed the ticket was stolen in her house.

The scratch-off game and the transaction was caught on surveillance video at the store.

“All I could do at that point was jump up and down. I wanted to faint actually,” Tracy said.

“I was ecstatic especially when she said she was going to bring me back something,” Pilkay said.

The excitement was short-lived because Tracy’s winning ticket was stolen from her home, CBS46 reported.

The Georgia Lottery Corporation investigated the matter, then sent the following statement:

“We are denying payment of this prize because there is no ticket to validate. We cannot validate a claim unless there is a physical ticket. The prize can be redeemed if someone presents a valid winning ticket before the redemption deadline.”

“I have everything. The receipt from the register, the activation receipt, a picture of the actual ticket, a letter was written by Patsy telling the time, date, everything,” Tracy said.

She had everything, but the winning ticket. The Georgia Lottery Corporation made it clear they made their decision based on a state statute, which says the following:

“No prize shall be paid arising from claimed tickets that are stolen, counterfeit, altered, fraudulent, unissued, produced or issued in error, unreadable, not received, or not recorded by the corporation within applicable deadlines.”

“It’s not to place blame on you guys, this is for other citizens not to end up in the same shoes I’m standing in,” Tracy said.