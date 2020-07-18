



Two towering figures of the American civil rights movement died Friday, a major loss for a nation still grappling with protests and demands for racial equality decades later.

John Robert Lewis died at age 80 after a battle with cancer. Rev. Cordy Tindell “C.T.” Vivian died at age 95 of natural causes. Both men were the epitome of “good trouble” — Lewis’ favorite saying and approach to confronting injustices guided by his belief in nonviolence.





They worked alongside the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in the forefront of the historic struggle for racial justices in the 1960s.

At the time, their bloody beatings during protests shocked the nation and galvanized support that led to key changes in the fight for equality.

For their years of arrests, confrontations and unyielding demands for justice, they received the highest civilian honor from the nation’s first Black President.