A beauty queen and ex-girlfriend of Liverpool footballer, Sheyi Ojo, has been jailed for 18 months for sending $45 to her jihadi fighter husband she met online.

21-year-old Amaani Noor was found guilty of fundraising for terrorism by a Liverpool Crown Court today.

She had planned to join her Islamist fighter husband in Syria.

She was wooed online by ‘Hakim My Love’ and told him “It’s been my dream to marry a fighter for a long time and my dream to be a fighter myself even longer.”

She also communicated with mum-of-two Victoria Webster, 28, and accessed video footage showing torture, beheadings and people being set on fire which the judge described as “truly shocking”.

Noor, of Cinema Drive in Wavertree, Liverpool, had claimed she believed 45 dollars, around £35, she donated to the Merciful Hands organisation on May 23 last year would go to buy food for women and children in Syria.

But earlier this month a jury found her guilty of fundraising contrary to the Terrorism Act 2000.

Sentencing Noor, honorary recorder of Liverpool Judge Andrew Menary QC rejected the claim that the former performing arts student had set up a PayPal account in a fake name because of “considerations of modesty”.

He said: “I don’t accept simply that you are that modest or naive in the way you would like people to believe.

“I have no doubt your commitment to your religion is entirely genuine but sadly there is cunning about you which you maintained during your evidence.”

During the trial, the jury heard Noor, a former Miss Teen GB semi-finalist, and Webster messaged using the Telegram app and spoke about extremist groups including the so-called Islamic State (IS).

Noor dated Ojo who is currently on loan at Rangers.