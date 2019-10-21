<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Anti-austerity protesters vowed to stay in the streets across Lebanon for a fifth straight day on Monday.

The government is set to discuss an economic reform package aimed at satisfying their demands.

Major roads leading to the capital remain blocked with burning tyres, while schools businesses and banks were closed.

Monday is Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s self-imposed deadline for the government to agree on a solution to the heavily indebted country’s economic woes without imposing new taxes.

The state-run Lebanese News Agency reported that the 30-member cabinet is due to meet at the Lebanese presidential palace at 10:30 am (0730 GMT).

Hariri wants to hammer out an agreement among government partners that contains major economic reforms without new taxes for the draft 2020 state budget.

He hopes the plan will put an end to the mass protests that have rocked Lebanon and led to calls for his resignation.

The demonstrators accuse the country’s political class of mismanagement, wasting public funds and rampant corruption.

The protests were sparked on Thursday by an unpopular proposal to introduce fees for users of messaging apps such as WhatsApp with the aim of shoring up the state’s coffers.

Sources close to Hariri said a main point of the economic roadmap includes cutting the salaries of current and former government officials by about 50 per cent.

It also calls for privatising the electricity and telecommunication sectors, as well as an new law for recouping embezzled state funds.

Lebanon is under pressure from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund to take austerity measures in return for financial support.

The country has one of the biggest public debt ratios in the world, equivalent to about 150 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP).