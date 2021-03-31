



A lawyer for Myanmar’s ousted civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, said her client appeared to be in good health when they discussed her legal case in a video meeting on Wednesday.

Ms Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, served as Myanmar’s state counsellor until February 1, when a military coup led to her being deposed and placed under house arrest.

Min Min Soe, one of a team of lawyers representing Ms Suu Kyi, said the 75-year-old appeared to be in `good’ health, according to an account by Khin Maung Zaw, another lawyer for Ms Suu Kyi, who spoke to dpa.

Ms Suu Kyi was said to be surrounded by several guards during the discussion.

On her end, Min Min Soe had to report to a police station in order to conduct the meeting.

The lawyer had police officers around her during the video talk with her client.





Min Min Soe told Ms Suu Kyi that six lawyers were available to represent her in court, according to Khin Maung Zaw.

Turning to the guards present in her room, Suu Kyi asked them for a personal meeting with her attorneys.

It’s not clear what the response was, but lawyers say previous requests have never been granted.

The junta has levelled a range of charges against Suu Kyi, including violations of import-export, telecommunication and disaster management laws, as well as accusations of incitement.

It remains unclear where she is being detained.

For nearly two months, protesters have been demanding that Suu Kyi’s government be restored, with hundreds reported killed in a crackdown by the military.

Analysts suspect the main reason she is being detained was because the military was shocked by how poorly its candidates did in November’s election, which Ms Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy won in a landslide.