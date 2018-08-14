German lawmakers are demanding answers after a 30-year-old Afghan man with a criminal record allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl in a Hamburg doorway on Saturday.

“It is completely incomprehensible to me how the suspected rapist, despite a long list of offences, was still on the loose and not long behind bars,” conservative federal lawmaker Christoph de Vries from Hamburg told Tuesday’s edition of the popular Bild daily.

“We need courts that impose custodial sentences on repeat offenders, or else the rule of law loses credibility,” he told the tabloid.

Bild said the man was a failed asylum seeker.

De Vries asked why the authorities in Hamburg had not deported him back to Afghanistan long ago.

The 30-year-old man, identified under German privacy laws as Mansor S, is currently in pretrial detention.

The 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a doorway in the city centre street of Moenckebergstrasse, which links Hamburg’s city hall with the central train station.

The man, who was very drunk at the time, is believed to have spoken to the girl at the central station and then followed her.

After the rape, he is thought to have followed her in the underground as far as Hoheluftbruecke station, where the girl asked for help, police investigations indicate.

Police arrested the suspect at the station.

Another conservative politician, legal expert Patrick Sensburg, told the Bild newspaper: “With repeat offenders like in the case of Mansor S who are going through the asylum procedure here, or whose cases have already been rejected, the judiciary needs to take tougher, not softer, measures.”