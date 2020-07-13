



LaLiga president Javier Tebas has revealed his dismay at the decision to overturn Manchester City’s two-year ban from European football.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport confirmed on Monday that City’s initial two-year suspension from playing in European competitions – originally given by Uefa back in February – was to be overturned.

It was found that City had not breached Financial Fair Play regulations and instead had their punishment reduced to €10m for failing to fully cooperate with Uefa’s initial investigation.

But Tebas was furious with that decision, claiming that CAS was not fit for purpose.

“We have to reassess whether the CAS is the appropriate body to which to appeal institutional decisions in football,” Tebas told the BBC.





“Switzerland is a country with a great history of arbitration, the CAS is not up to standard.”

The Spanish league chief has been outspoken in recent years of Manchester City’s ownership and he had welcomed the decision back in February to ban the club from Europe for two seasons, having accused them of ‘financial doping’.

“UEFA is finally taking decisive action,” Tebas wrote on his Twitter account.

“Enforcing the rules of financial fair play and punishing financial doping is essential for the future of football.”

City will now be able to compete in the Champions League next season, and could well win in this time around – first though, they must get past Real Madrid in their round of 16 clash.