The Lagos State Government has allayed the fears of motorists over the planned four-month repair works on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The government said adequate measures are in place to effectively manage the impending traffic.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Taiwo Olufemi Salaam, who disclosed this at Ikeja, on Thursday said in the project brief made available to the State Government, the repair works will narrow both Lagos and Sagamu bound traffic into two lanes on both carriageways respectively and is planned for two months each for inward and outward traffic from the State.

He emphasised that Lagos is well prepared and ready for the attendant traffic situation through extensive traffic management and control for the repair works which commences on Saturday, 3rd August 2019 and is envisaged to compound traffic along the corridors.

Salaam affirmed that the State has identified four locations to redirect traffic through, while the personnel of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) as well as Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) will be on ground to provide towing vehicles and other necessary support for evacuating unexpected breakdowns.

The Permanent Secretary explained that the area undergoing repairs will have floodlights and flashing lights placed in strategic places to aid vehicular movement at night, adding that having the whole area lit at night, apart from safety purposes, is also to ensure that Julius Berger completes the repair work within the stipulated period.

He also highlighted other measures already planned by the State government to include the display of advance warning signs; day and night emergency response crew; dummy flagman to direct motorists and slip road provided on both sides of the carriageway.

Salaam added that the diversion of traffic is also earmarked before the first bridge and that motorists coming from Kara will be diverted to the other side (outward Lagos) where an extra lane will be created; once work is done on that section, the same process will be replicated on the other side by creating an extra lane for vehicular movement.

While assuring motorists of the readiness of the Lagos State government to effectively manage the traffic situation during the period, the Permanent Secretary solicited for the understanding and cooperation of all road users and urged everyone to obey all traffic officials and signs for the entire duration of the reconstruction.