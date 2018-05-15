US first lady Melania Trump has undergone a successful kidney surgery, the White House said in a statement.

According to the White House, the surgery took place on Monday.

Stephanie Grisham, the first lady’s communications director, said in the statement that Trump would remain hospitalised through the week at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre, in Maryland.

The statement said the 48-year-old Melania “underwent an embolisation procedure to treat a benign kidney condition”.

“This morning, first lady Melania Trump underwent an embolisation procedure to treat a benign kidney condition. The procedure was successful, and there were no complications,” Grisham said.

“Mrs Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre and will likely remain there for the duration of the week.

“The first lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere.”

According to the statement, President Donald Trump remained in the White House during the first lady’s surgery.

“The president is expected to visit his wife at the hospital later on Monday,” the statement read.